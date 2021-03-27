For one Ozark business a Facebook comment lead to something much more special

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - What started as scrolling through Facebook lead to what seemed like just another project for Motobilt.

“They paid money to have it repaired got the jeep home to find out it was not repaired they had posted up that they were kind of out of money and said they had enough money to go buy the part but couldn’t afford for someone to put it on and i just posted up hey we will come get the jeep and fix it for you,” said Dan Dubose – President of Motobilt.

No questions asked and no money asked for. Now a project that has moved with them from three different shops.

“There was a lot of things wrong with it at first, we just thought we were going to have a front drive shaft issue and a clutch issue it just snowballed and turned into pretty much rebuild the whole jeep from bumper to bumper,” said Dubose.

But what they did not expect was the story behind the project.

“I’ve went for 10 years now I have been paralyzed,” said Josh Garrett – Jeep owner.

And their hard work has now paid off.

“When Dan sent the pictures, the pictures have no has justice as to what it looks like in person it’s amazing.”

Speechless, is all Josh and his family could say after seeing his Jeep.

“Just to get him out of the house will be nice because he has been going through so much lately and stuck in the house so just to get him and get him back on the dirt it will be nice.”

For josh it gives him back a sense of freedom.

“To have something like this it’s like I got my legs back,” said Garrett.

Josh and his family cannot be more thankful for Motobilt and the work they have done.

