Day 2 of Opp’s 60th Annual Rattlesnake Rodeo begins

60TH Annual Rattlesnake Rodeo continues Saturday and Sunday
60TH Annual Rattlesnake Rodeo continues Saturday and Sunday(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Gates opened for bright and early for the second day of the 60th annual Rattlesnake Rodeo in Opp Saturday morning.

The rodeo, which is held at Opp High School’s Channell-Lee Stadium, brings in thousands of people each year.

The event includes arts and crafts vendors and food trucks. Local bands play on stage throughout each day.

Of course, the main attractions are the rattlesnakes. You can experience fried rattlesnake, or you can watch snake races and shows...

“It’s the education we have behind rattlesnakes. Some people see these and they don’t realize how dangerous they can be. Our snake handlers are so informative about that, and so really, that’s my favorite part is the snake shows,” said event coordinator Pam Potter.

If you missed Friday or Saturday, you’ll have one more chance to attend. Gates open up at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Admission is $15. Entertainer Shane Owens of Samson is expected to hit the stage on the event’s final day.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

