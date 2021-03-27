A partnership that is teaching the young how to run a business of their own

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All-In Credit Union and the Ozark Boys and Girls Club have partnered together for the past few years to help teach youngsters how to become an entrepreneur.

“It teaches these young leaders how to sell how to write a business plan and just how to be affective in what they do so it prepares them for life in future business endeavors or also just life in general,” said Kathy Scarbrough – Vice President of Marketing for All-In Credit Union.

This program filling an important need for many involved.

“It is so important to learn these things at such an early age not when they’re getting into college or right there in high school and have no clue what credit is or how to write a business plan or how to start their own business or balance a check book even,” Jessica Moore – Executive Director of Ozark Boys and Girls club.

As a result some members have goals to start a business of their own when they’re older.

“I just feel like it’s important because when I get older I would like to start my own business my own veterinary office because I find the care of animals kind of fascinating,” said Ava Biretz – Bee the Boss President.

This program isn’t just about teaching these kids how to properly run a business or important things to get them through life.

“In previous years they’ve donated back to the boys and girls club they’ve donated back to the dale county rely for life the dale county mission and so they get to choose and that’s the coolest thing about it because not only are they learning how to run their business and how to be successful with it but they’re also giving back to their own community,” said Moore.

This year’s Bee the Boss Program is selling masks, the masks will be for sale at the Ozark Boys and Girls club. They are $4 for one and if you buy three you will receive a free bag.

