A Jackson County favorite has opened for the season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Jackson County schools on spring break, officials for Jackson County Blue Springs Recreation thought this was a great time to open.

“We kind of decided to use that to kick off the start of the year give the locals and anyone else something to do during the week not everybody loves the beach and some other things so we wanted to give people the opportunity to come out and see what we had done and kick the season off,” said Rhett Daniels – Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Public Works Director.

While warmer weather has brought anticipation to some park renovations have brought excitement to others.

“Which was a storm water restoration project trying to divert a lot of the storm waters coming from the hill from the upper parking lot from actually getting into the swimming area.,” said Daniels.

Creating a safer swimming area by stabilizing the banks, which lead to their reopening earlier this year than previous ones.

“We put a lot of time and effort into the new look with the head wall and everything and I wanted to give people the opportunity to come out and enjoy it,” said Daniels.

The renovations won’t end here for the Blue Springs, Daniels says they still have a lot planned.

“The driveway coming in we want to put a curb that way we can block the sheet flow coming off of the parking lot we will put in new pavement a curb additional ADA parking making it a lot easier for ADA accessible to the concession stand restrooms all of that kind of stuff,” said Daniels.

Jackson County Blue Springs Recreation will be open all week this week from 9-30am until 6pm. After March 28th they will go to Saturday and Sunday only until Memorial Day weekend.

Admission is $4 they do offer military discounts and annual passes.

