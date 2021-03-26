The Annual Rattlesnake Rodeo slithers its’ way back to Opp this weekend

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - A well-known rodeo is returning to Opp this weekend, but you won’t find bulls or horses. Gates are set to open for the 60th annual Rattlesnake Rodeo Friday afternoon.

“They intrigue everybody enough to come out and see what’s going on. I love for people to come that aren’t sure of what we do and just watch,” said event coordinator Pam Potter.

Thousands of people are expected to walk through the gates Friday through Sunday from around the United States. Many are coming to learn more about the deadly reptile.

“When you say rattlesnake, it scares people and they say “oh, I don’t wanna go.’ But it’s also educational about rattlesnakes. We do rattlesnake shows that kind of help people know what to do, like a child, what to do if they hear the rattlers or whatever,” Opp Mayor Becky Bracke said.

Bracke says the rodeo provides an economic boost for the economy as the city’s biggest event each year.

“We even talk to our local convenience stores and all, and they see an up in revenue during this weekend. And the other restaurants, there’s a lot of food here but some people want something different. And they go to our local restaurants,” Bracke said.

Locally and nationally-known bands are performing each day. There are also arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and an Elvis impersonator.

But the main attraction is the rattlesnake.

“We’ve got snake races. Have you ever seen a snake race? Its kindly slow,” joked Bracke.

The event runs through Sunday. Admission is free Friday night and $15 dollars Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. Bands performing include Darrell Qualls, The Five Runs Band, and Today’s Yesterday Band.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Bands performing include Dylan Wilson, Bobby Tomberlin, Tess Frizzell, and Jerome Jackson.

The event ends Sunday, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Country star Shane Owens is expected to hit the stage, and the Oak Ridge Boys will end the entertainment.

You are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs. Extra handwashing stations will be set up throughout Channel-Lee Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.