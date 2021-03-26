Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Three Washington County teens were killed in a car accident Tuesday.
Washington County mourns the loss of three teens
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident

Latest News

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
News 4 anchor Taylor Pollack interviews Rep. Mo Brooks on March 25, 2021
Mo_Brooks_News_4
Congressman Mo Brooks speaks in Dothan on March 25, 2021.
Mo Brooks blasts Democrats
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100