Mo Brooks blasts Democrats

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan is among Representative Mo Brooks first stops since announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate this week.

He repeatedly lashed out at Democrats when he spoke to Houston County Republican Women on Thursday.

Brooks is one of the most outspoken members of Congress, where he has served for a decade.

He does not regarding his political animosity toward Democrats. He blames them for what he calls America’s downward moral and economic spiral.

He also believes that Democrats stole the November presidential election from President Donald Trump.

Brooks finished third in the 2017 Republican primary for the state’s other senate seat.

From Huntsville, he will likely campaign frequently in south Alabama to increase his name recognition.

He is generally considered the early frontrunner in the race to replace longtime U.S. Senator Richard Shelby who is retiring.

The only other announced candidate is Lynda Blanchard, former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia, also a Republican.

Several other candidates are mulling a run.

