Advertisement

Mo Brooks blasts Democrats

Fresh off announcing candidacy for Senate the Republican lawmaker traveled to Dothan.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan is among Representative Mo Brooks first stops since announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate this week.

He repeatedly lashed out at Democrats when he spoke to Houston County Republican Women on Thursday.

Brooks is one of the most outspoken members of Congress, where he has served for a decade.

He does not regarding his political animosity toward Democrats. He blames them for what he calls America’s downward moral and economic spiral.

He also believes that Democrats stole the November presidential election from President Donald Trump.

Brooks finished third in the 2017 Republican primary for the state’s other senate seat.

From Huntsville, he will likely campaign frequently in south Alabama to increase his name recognition.

He is generally considered the early frontrunner in the race to replace longtime U.S. Senator Richard Shelby who is retiring.

The only other announced candidate is Lynda Blanchard, former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia, also a Republican.

Several other candidates are mulling a run.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Three Washington County teens were killed in a car accident Tuesday.
Washington County mourns the loss of three teens
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident

Latest News

News 4 anchor Taylor Pollack interviews Rep. Mo Brooks on March 25, 2021
Mo_Brooks_News_4
Chad Brogdon indicted for jail officer attack.
Brogdon_Chad_Indictment
Chad Dewayne Brogdon
Accused mom killer indicted for officer attack
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 25, 2021