Accused mom killer indicted for officer attack

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Jason Brogdon has been indicted on charges that he attacked a Dale County Jail officer last October.

Brogdon is accused of repeatedly striking that officer and another inmate with a sharp object.

Both the officer and inmate recovered from their injuries.

He also faces murder and corpse abuse charges in the 2019 death of his mother, 58-year-old Penny Newton.

Prosecutors say he put Ms. Newton’s dismembered body in a freezer and later burned the remains after driving them several miles.

In the jail incident, he faces attempted murder.

As of Thursday, there has been no indictment related to the alleged attack on the inmate.

