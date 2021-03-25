Advertisement

Wiregrass Wellness Center sees uptick in eating disorders

Dr. Chris Strunk said the stress of adapting to the reality of COVID-19 is to blame.
Wiregrass Wellness Center sees uptick in eating disorders during pandemic.
Wiregrass Wellness Center sees uptick in eating disorders during pandemic.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pandemic can cause stress, having to adapt to a new lifestyle and self-isolate is leading to a surge in people seeking help for eating disorders. The Wiregrass Wellness Center has seen an uptick in eating disorders since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Chris Strunk, psychiatrist, said they went from one to two phone calls a day regarding the matter, to now receiving about eight to ten.

“There’s two different types of eating disorders in general,” Dr. Strunk said. “There’s binge eating disorders where you tend to overeat or eat too much in one setting and then there’s restrictive eating disorders where you tend to not to eat or diet excessively.”

Dr. Strunk said both of these eating disorders tend to be stress related with the adaption to COVID-19 and the “new norm.”

“The way that we’re eating basically not able to go out with friends, eating more at home, eating larger quantities, and also comfort eating because we are not out and about and doing things that we were normally doing,” Dr. Strunk said.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, during some months of state and national quarantine there have been a 78 percent increase in people seeking help. The most common complaint here in the Wiregrass is weight gain.

Dr. Strunk said it is important to use food the right way, ensuring to not always put the focus on or around food at events. He said he hopes this surge will be at ease soon.

“We just hope that basically people are continuing forward with their vaccinations so that we can get back into a more normal pattern and eliminate some stress and hopefully that will also eliminate some of the issues with eating,” Dr. Strunk said.

Dr. Strunk says counseling and medications are available for treatment.

Click here for resources.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
Dale County vaccine clinic info
Next National Guard vaccine clinic in Dale County today

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 25, 2021
‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after...
‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after storm i
Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers
Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers
Trees are everywhere and homes were damaged on Chandalar Lane Thursday afternoon. The good news...
‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after storm in Pelham
Decatur City Hall is one of several shelters in the city open to the public during the severe...
Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers