Weekend fundraiser to send diabetic children to camp

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weekend you will have the chance to raise awareness and money for children living with diabetes.

Camp Seale, a nonprofit camping program for children with diabetes, is hosting a walk this Saturday at Kiwanis Park starting at 9 a.m.

The Dothan Diabetes Walk is a way to celebrate funds campers have raised over the past few months and a time for them to meet up with camp buddies they haven’t seen in two years since there was no camp last year.

The event is family-friendly, and admission, food, and fun are completely free.

You will be able to make cash and check donations at the event to help send diabetic children to camp.

The team has one goal, and it is not a dollar amount.

“This is a way for families to raise money for themselves and for others who don’t have the ability to raise funds to come to camp. We make it our goal to get kids to camp for free so that they don’t have to have that out-of-pocket expense along with all of the other expenses they have already with diabetes,” says Camp Seale’s communication and event manager Nicole Martin.

If you can’t make it out to the event, but want to support the cause, you can donate online.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.