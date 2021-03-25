Washington County mourns the loss of three teens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Washington County community is mourning the loss of three local teens.

Kearri Brown attended Vernon High School and Catrina Adams and Kylee Duplessis attended Chipley High School.

The three were killed in a car crash in Alabama on Tuesday.

Fundraisers have been set up to help the families with funeral costs.

For Brown, donations can be sent via Venmo to @Brian-Riviere-1 or checks can be sent to Vernon High at 3232 Moss Hill Rd, Vernon FL, 32462.

For Adams and Duplessis, a GoFundMe has been set up.

Former Vernon High School basketball coach Thomas Register said Washington County is like a family and has to stick together during this tragedy.

“You know that’s always been a big rival, but it’s a county that is filled with a community that loves each other; they’re passionate, but, just as we are rivals, there’s definitely a love there, too,” said Register.

