Advertisement

Washington County mourns the loss of three teens

Three Washington County teens were killed in a car accident Tuesday.
Three Washington County teens were killed in a car accident Tuesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Washington County community is mourning the loss of three local teens.

Kearri Brown attended Vernon High School and Catrina Adams and Kylee Duplessis attended Chipley High School.

The three were killed in a car crash in Alabama on Tuesday.

Fundraisers have been set up to help the families with funeral costs.

For Brown, donations can be sent via Venmo to @Brian-Riviere-1 or checks can be sent to Vernon High at 3232 Moss Hill Rd, Vernon FL, 32462.

For Adams and Duplessis, a GoFundMe has been set up.

Former Vernon High School basketball coach Thomas Register said Washington County is like a family and has to stick together during this tragedy.

“You know that’s always been a big rival, but it’s a county that is filled with a community that loves each other; they’re passionate, but, just as we are rivals, there’s definitely a love there, too,” said Register.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
Dale County vaccine clinic info
Next National Guard vaccine clinic in Dale County today

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 25, 2021
‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after...
‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after storm i
Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers
Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers
Trees are everywhere and homes were damaged on Chandalar Lane Thursday afternoon. The good news...
‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after storm in Pelham
Decatur City Hall is one of several shelters in the city open to the public during the severe...
Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers