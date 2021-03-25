Advertisement

Warm Stretch Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues across the Wiregrass with a few showers on the way for the first half of Friday. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80°, with even warmer air for the weekend. A cold front will bring us a rain chance again by Sunday afternoon, with slightly cooler air for early next week. A stronger cold front is on track for Wednesday night.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 68°.  Winds S-SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, then partly sunny. High near 80°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 67°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 80° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, rain possible late. Low: 63° High: 84° 40% late

THU: Early showers and thunderstorms, then sunny and cooler.  Low: 62° High: 64° 70% early

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

