Warm Stretch Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues across the Wiregrass with a few showers on the way for the first half of Friday. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80°, with even warmer air for the weekend. A cold front will bring us a rain chance again by Sunday afternoon, with slightly cooler air for early next week. A stronger cold front is on track for Wednesday night.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 68°. Winds S-SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, then partly sunny. High near 80°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 67°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 67° High: 87° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 80° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, rain possible late. Low: 63° High: 84° 40% late

THU: Early showers and thunderstorms, then sunny and cooler. Low: 62° High: 64° 70% early

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

