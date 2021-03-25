Warm Again This Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A mild start to Thursday, breezy today as well with winds out of the south 10-20 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will make it up into the lower 80s, rain chances will hold off till overnight tonight when the next system swings through the area. Moving towards the weekend temperatures stay warm with the next chance of rain coming in on Sunday. Quiet to start the next week and a little cooler on Monday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers. Low near 66°. Winds S at 10-20 mph 40%

TOMORROW –Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87°

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 82° 50%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 80°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 68°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 65°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20 kts. Seas 6-8 foot.

