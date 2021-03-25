University of Alabama A-Day spring game set for April

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at the University of Alabama have announced the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. Central and will be televised on ESPN.

The annual A-Day game is the fifteenth and final practice of the spring, taking place at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Information on how tickets may be obtained is from the University of Alabama and follows:

Premium seating options will be offered to existing seat holders (Founders Suites, Skybox, Loge Box, Champions Club, Terrace Club, Ivory Club, and North and South Zone) for a cost of $10 per ticket. Premium seat ticketholders will receive an email from the Athletic Ticket/TIDE PRIDE Office on March 25 with their offer.

General public tickets will be offered in all other areas of the stadium at a cost of $5 per ticket. The public ticket sale will be available for purchase on April 10.

UA students may opt in for a free student ticket on April 6-7.

March 25 – Premium seat holder emails sent

April 7 – Premium seat holder request deadline

April 6-7 – UA student opt-in period

April 10 – Public on sale date and UA student fulfilment sent

If you have any questions, you can call the athletic ticket office at 205-348-2262 or email ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/24/university-alabama-a-day-spring-game-set-april/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.