Practicing ATV safety during spring break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Businesses are bringing safety awareness to those who ride 4-wheelers.

Rob Carter, one of the managers at Extreme Power Sports, says it’s important to carefully operate ATVs, so that fatal incidents don’t happen.

With spring break around the corner for many schools in the Chattahoochee Valley, he says parents might be exploring outdoor fun things to do like ATV riding. According to Carter, all ATV machines have restrictions, such as age limitations to keep you safe, and if you ignore them, it could cost you your life.

“These are fun. Everybody enjoys this lifestyle, but there are risks. And if you’re under the age of 16, make sure you’re doing proper precautions, and no matter what, wear a helmet,” said Carter.

Carter says normally when an accident becomes fatal involving minors, it’s because someone wasn’t wearing the proper safety gear, or they’re riding a machine they’re too young for. He adds, if a minor is going to be riding an ATV, at the very least, make sure they wear safety gear and ride with parent supervision.

