People with disabilities eligible, but still struggling to get vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People with disabilities became eligible to get vaccinated on Monday, but they still face challenges to get to a vaccine location.

Alabamians with disabilities are among those most vulnerable to the severe consequences of COVID-19, but vaccine access is still hard.

“It appears we still have not come up with a meaningful and viable strategy to deliver vaccines to people who live in their homes and cannot travel and leave their homes,” said ADAP’s James Tucker.

Advocates say that programs to transport people to vaccination sites are a step in the right direction.

“We applaud that work and think that’s part of the answer,” said Tucker.

But there are people who will fall through the cracks.

“There are going to be individuals who cannot travel or aren’t going to gain access to an Uber in Wilcox county,” said Tucker.

ADAP has helped people register for vaccines, and they say that process is going smoother for those who can travel.

If you know a person with disabilities who is struggling to get a vaccine, you can reach out to ADAP, or message me on Facebook at Cassie Fambro WBRC or email me at cassie.fambro@wbrc.com and I would be happy to help you.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/25/people-with-disabilities-eligible-still-struggling-get-vaccines/

