Ozark-Dale County Library 1st Annual 3-Point Shootout

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark-Dale County Library is holding their 1st Annual 3-Point Basketball Shootout.

The event is open to kids grade 6th through 12th. The shootout will be held Saturday, April 10th at the East Gate Gym.

Sign-in will begin at 10am and the tournament begins at 12pm.

If your kids would like to participate you can contact Amber Chancey at 774-5480 or by email at atennefoss.chancey@gmail.com.

The library is also looking for sponsors to help make this event possible. You can sponsor a player, the event itself or even donate products or services for the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.