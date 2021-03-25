Ozark-Dale County Library 1st Annual 3-Point Shootout
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark-Dale County Library is holding their 1st Annual 3-Point Basketball Shootout.
The event is open to kids grade 6th through 12th. The shootout will be held Saturday, April 10th at the East Gate Gym.
Sign-in will begin at 10am and the tournament begins at 12pm.
If your kids would like to participate you can contact Amber Chancey at 774-5480 or by email at atennefoss.chancey@gmail.com.
The library is also looking for sponsors to help make this event possible. You can sponsor a player, the event itself or even donate products or services for the event.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.