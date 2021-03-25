One dead in fatal Holmes County crash

Advertisement

An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An 86 year old Westville man has died after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on CR 185 just north of Hurricane Creek Road in Holmes County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the elderly man was trying to cross the highway when he failed to check his right of way.

They say a tractor-trailer hit the UTV throwing the man from the vehicle.

After hitting the UTV, the tractor-trailer then crashed into a ditch, troopers say, hitting some fencing.

Troopers say the 46-year-old man from Slocomb, Alabama, was not injured; however, the driver of the UTV was killed.

