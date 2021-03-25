Joe Biden to hold first presidential press conference Thursday evening
In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely the President will face questions about the economy, the border crisis and gun control.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CBS News) -- President Joe Biden is set to hold the first news conference of his presidency this afternoon.
CBS News will air a special report covering the event from The White House.
