Joe Biden to hold first presidential press conference Thursday evening

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely the President will face questions about the economy, the border crisis and gun control.
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By CBS News
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CBS News) -- President Joe Biden is set to hold the first news conference of his presidency this afternoon.

CBS News will air a special report covering the event from The White House.

