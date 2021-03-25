Advertisement

It’s Elton John’s birthday and he’s got rare music for fans

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time,...
Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began Elton John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is celebrating his 74th birthday on Thursday — and he’s sending fans a very rare present.

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.

The other songs are: “Holiday Inn,” “Keep It a Mystery,” “Smokestack Children,” “Two of a Kind” and “Conquer the Sun.”

“Scarecrow” marks the first time Elton put his music to Taupin’s lyrics. “‘Scarecrow’ will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too. It’s the song that started it all,” John said in a press release.

The six songs will be added to the digital version of the collection “Elton: Jewel Box,” which was first released in November and contains more than 100 rare songs spanning 1965 to 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
Houston County is receiving $36 million

Latest News

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaking at an April 21, 2020 press conference. (Source: Governor's...
Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency for 46 counties
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Olive Garden
Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus
WTVY Live at Lunch
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris