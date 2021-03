PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pictures of property damage are coming in after a large tornado producing storm moved through Shelby County this afternoon.

Pelham storm damage (Source: Pelham Police Department)

TORNADO DAMAGE: ONLY LOCAL TRAFFIC is being allowed into communities damaged by the tornado. Please do not try to respond to these areas. — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) March 25, 2021

