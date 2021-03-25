Advertisement

Heavy damage reported in Helena after possible tornado

Damage in Helena.
Damage in Helena.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.

All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.


