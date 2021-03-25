Heavy damage reported in Helena after possible tornado
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.
All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.
Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/25/heavy-damage-reported-helena-after-possible-tornado/
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.