Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency for 46 counties

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaking at an April 21, 2020 press conference.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaking at an April 21, 2020 press conference. (Source: Governor's Office)(WTVY News 4)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for 46 counties ahead of the today’s severe weather. The state of emergency goes into effect today at 10 a.m.

There are now 46 counties included, and they are as follows: Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Coosa, Cullman, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Lowndes, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox and Winston counties.

Gov. Ivey also issued the following statement:

“Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather. I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise.”

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/25/gov-ivey-declares-state-emergency-counties/

