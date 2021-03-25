Advertisement

FSU Anti-Racism Task Force holds Wednesday meeting, students react to possible renaming of Doak Campbell Stadium

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Anti-Racism Task Force met again Wednesday to discuss the next batch of recommendations they’re considering whether or not to approve. The recommendations were highlighted by approvals to have public displays showcasing the school’s Native American ties as well as the African Americans who helped build the campus. However, one of the most controversial topics still on the docket: the potential re-naming of Doak Campbell Stadium.

Task Force Chair, Maxine Montgomery said, “It is possible that an extension of the task force would allow the subcommittee, the historical legacy subcommittee in particular, to reach a consensus on that matter.”

Many support the name change, with thousands signing an online petition, but some students that WCTV spoke to on campus said it wasn’t something they think about often.

“I don’t know what he’s done, who he is, what he looks like, so the name ‘Doak Campbell; really doesn’t mean that much to me,” Ryan Borso, one FSU student, said. “I just associate Doak Campbell with football.”

FSU alum Daniel Brown said that changing the name won’t do much in the grand scheme of things.

“Most of the problems, not to get too political, but most of the problems are more structural, and I don’t think the name on some random football stadium is really impacting peoples’ lives,” Brown said.

The Task Force’s work to make FSU’s campus more inclusive is appreciated, but student Matt Carroll said he’s not bothered by the stadium name, either.

“I think they got a decent idea and they are doing it for good reasons, but just for me personally, I never hear the name of the building and think, ‘oh who was that, what did they stand for?’ I just then know the building by that name,” Carroll said.

Regardless, the Task Force is hoping to come to a decision by the end of this semester.

The committee is looking to finish the semester strong with three sub-committee meetings scheduled, as well as one more Anti-Racism Task Force meeting set for April 21.

