Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers

By Caroline Klapp, WAFF
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Shelters are open around North Alabama, as the storm system moves through the area.

That includes one in the basement of Decatur City Hall.

There are already more than a dozen people inside city hall, ready to head down to the basement if needed.

Decatur City Hall is one of several storm shelters in the city.

Austin High School and Decatur High School are also open right now.

There are multiple people back at city hall that we’re here last week but we are seeing some new faces.

Decatur City Hall is one of several shelters in the city open to the public during the severe...
Decatur City Hall is one of several shelters in the city open to the public during the severe weather risk.(Source: WAFF)

Dorthy Bell and her husband are some of those.

They tell us the threat today was big enough to get them out of their house and in a safer space.

“My husband said get up and let’s go. They said it might get rough and I didn’t want to stay at home. I stayed at home the last time, but I didn’t want to stay at home this time,” Dorthy and Johnny Bell said.

A big difference from this week and last week is you’re allowed to bring your dog or cat inside Decatur City Hall with you, as long as they’re on a leash or in a carrier.

Click here for the full list of storm shelters in North Alabama.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/25/families-take-shelter-decatur-city-hall-dogs-cats-allowed-leashes-or-carriers/

