Dothan adjusts hours for Leisure Services facilities

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) -Effective Monday, April 12, 2021, the Department of Leisure Services will resume the following public schedule for facilities and parks.

Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Wiregrass Park Recreation Center

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 2-6 p.m.

Eastgate Park

Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-7 p.m.

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westgate Recreation Center

Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 2-6 p.m.

*Please note, during the Summer months all centers will stay open till 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The summer dates will be determined by the Dothan City School calendar.

Westgate Tennis Center

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

The following gyms will be available for basketball/volleyball travel teams to practice. The cost is $35 per session and sessions will be 50 minutes in length to allow 10 minutes for cleaning between each session. Sessions available: Weeknights, 6-6:50 p.m. and 7-7:50 p.m.; Saturdays, 10-10:50 a.m. and 11-11:50 a.m.

Monday: Walton Park Recreation Center

Tuesday: Westgate Recreation Center (Volleyball Only)

Wednesday: Andrew Belle Community Center

Thursday: Wiregrass Park Recreation Center

Saturday: All 4 centers are available.

Fitness Club, Weight Room, Public Swim, and Lap Swim Information

Weight Room at Walton Park Recreation Center and Wiregrass Park Recreation Center: $1 per person, with a $1 refundable deposit.

Weight Room at Westgate Recreation Center: $1 per person, with a $5 refundable deposit.

Fitness Club: Normally priced $40/quarter, we will begin charging members $30/quarter because the whirlpool and sauna remain closed at this time.

Public Swim and Lap Swim: $3 per person

Senior Swim: $1 per person

Westgate Competition Pool Public Swim Hours: Saturdays, Noon-5 p.m.

Lap Swim: Monday-Friday, 6-8 a.m., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday-Thursday: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Friday: 6-7 p.m.

Dothan Dolphins Swim Team

Level I: (Red and Black combined) Monday-Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Level II: Monday-Thursday, 4:30-6:15 p.m.; Friday,4:30-6 p.m.

Level III: Monday-Thursday, 3:35-6:15 p.m.; Friday, 3:35-6 p.m.

Please note: At this time, we will keep practices closed and ask parents to remain outside of the building during practice.

Water World

Discount season passes will be sold online beginning April 1st. Discount Passes will also be sold at Water World from April 12 – 23, Monday through Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. Water World will be open for season pass-holders only on Saturday, April 24th, and will be open to the public weekends beginning May 1st. For a complete list of prices, dates, and the full 2021 schedule, visit the Water World website at www.waterworlddothan.com . You can also check us out on Facebook (@waterworlddothan) and on Instagram (@waterworld_dothan).

All facilities are available for rental; prices and availability can be determined by contacting the facility, directly.

Although masks and social distancing will no longer be required by the Governor’s office, we will continue to encourage visitors to wear masks while inside our facilities. Staff will also continue to clean our restrooms and buildings diligently throughout the day.

For more information about our programs and facilities, please contact us at 334.615.3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@DothanLeisureServices).