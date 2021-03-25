Advertisement

Dothan adjusts hours for Leisure Services facilities

(WTVY)
By Press Release: City of Dothan
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) -Effective Monday, April 12, 2021, the Department of Leisure Services will resume the following public schedule for facilities and parks.

Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Wiregrass Park Recreation Center

  • Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2-6 p.m.

Eastgate Park

  • Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon-7 p.m.
  • Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westgate Recreation Center

  • Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Friday: 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2-6 p.m.
  • *Please note, during the Summer months all centers will stay open till 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The summer dates will be determined by the Dothan City School calendar.

Westgate Tennis Center

  • Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

The following gyms will be available for basketball/volleyball travel teams to practice. The cost is $35 per session and sessions will be 50 minutes in length to allow 10 minutes for cleaning between each session. Sessions available: Weeknights, 6-6:50 p.m. and 7-7:50 p.m.; Saturdays, 10-10:50 a.m. and 11-11:50 a.m.

  • Monday: Walton Park Recreation Center
  • Tuesday: Westgate Recreation Center (Volleyball Only)
  • Wednesday: Andrew Belle Community Center
  • Thursday: Wiregrass Park Recreation Center
  • Saturday: All 4 centers are available.

Fitness Club, Weight Room, Public Swim, and Lap Swim Information

  • Weight Room at Walton Park Recreation Center and Wiregrass Park Recreation Center: $1 per person, with a $1 refundable deposit.
  • Weight Room at Westgate Recreation Center: $1 per person, with a $5 refundable deposit.
  • Fitness Club: Normally priced $40/quarter, we will begin charging members $30/quarter because the whirlpool and sauna remain closed at this time.
  • Public Swim and Lap Swim: $3 per person
  • Senior Swim: $1 per person
  • Westgate Competition Pool Public Swim Hours: Saturdays, Noon-5 p.m.
  • Lap Swim: Monday-Friday, 6-8 a.m., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday-Thursday: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Friday: 6-7 p.m.

Dothan Dolphins Swim Team

  • Level I: (Red and Black combined) Monday-Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Level II: Monday-Thursday, 4:30-6:15 p.m.; Friday,4:30-6 p.m.
  • Level III: Monday-Thursday, 3:35-6:15 p.m.; Friday, 3:35-6 p.m.
  • Please note: At this time, we will keep practices closed and ask parents to remain outside of the building during practice.

Water World

  • Discount season passes will be sold online beginning April 1st. Discount Passes will also be sold at Water World from April 12 – 23, Monday through Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. Water World will be open for season pass-holders only on Saturday, April 24th, and will be open to the public weekends beginning May 1st. For a complete list of prices, dates, and the full 2021 schedule, visit the Water World website at www.waterworlddothan.com. You can also check us out on Facebook (@waterworlddothan) and on Instagram (@waterworld_dothan).

All facilities are available for rental; prices and availability can be determined by contacting the facility, directly.

Although masks and social distancing will no longer be required by the Governor’s office, we will continue to encourage visitors to wear masks while inside our facilities. Staff will also continue to clean our restrooms and buildings diligently throughout the day.

For more information about our programs and facilities, please contact us at 334.615.3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@DothanLeisureServices).

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
Dale County vaccine clinic info
Next National Guard vaccine clinic in Dale County today

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Stretch Ahead
Damage in Helena.
Heavy damage reported in Helena after possible tornado
The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Weekend fundraiser to send diabetic children to camp
Practicing ATV safety during spring break
Practicing ATV safety during spring break
Eufaula City Schools gears up for new summer school programs
Eufaula City Schools gears up for new summer school programs