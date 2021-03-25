CDC team in Alabama gathering info on how to improve vaccine confidence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a team in Alabama exploring how to improve vaccine confidence.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the five-member team from the CDC spent about a week and a half in Sumter County and will move on to Macon County.

The CDC is talking with neighbors, community and faith leaders, healthcare workers and others to understand their perspectives and suggestions on how to get more shots into arms especially in the Black community and rural areas.

“The more we know, the more information we have from the groups that are the most impacted, the better we can address those concerns and that’s what the CDC is here to help us do,” said Dr. Mary McIntyre, ADPH Chief Medical Officer.

The CDC team will be in Alabama for three weeks.

As we recently reported, some of the Black Belt counties continue to lead the state in vaccinations. ADPH credits that to a concerted effort to get the vaccine to those who need it the most.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/25/cdc-team-alabama-gathering-info-how-improve-vaccine-confidence/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.