Advertisement

CDC team in Alabama gathering info on how to improve vaccine confidence

By Josh Gauntt, WAFF
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a team in Alabama exploring how to improve vaccine confidence.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the five-member team from the CDC spent about a week and a half in Sumter County and will move on to Macon County.

The CDC is talking with neighbors, community and faith leaders, healthcare workers and others to understand their perspectives and suggestions on how to get more shots into arms especially in the Black community and rural areas.

“The more we know, the more information we have from the groups that are the most impacted, the better we can address those concerns and that’s what the CDC is here to help us do,” said Dr. Mary McIntyre, ADPH Chief Medical Officer.

The CDC team will be in Alabama for three weeks.

As we recently reported, some of the Black Belt counties continue to lead the state in vaccinations. ADPH credits that to a concerted effort to get the vaccine to those who need it the most.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/25/cdc-team-alabama-gathering-info-how-improve-vaccine-confidence/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
Houston County is receiving $36 million

Latest News

Community outreach worker Donyell Wynn, left, talks with Will Jones in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb....
Grassroots aides enlisted to fight COVID-19 vaccine mistrust
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
The CDC is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order, which was issued...
CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines
Can COVID-19 face masks help against seasonal allergies?
One of Phoebe's mobile wellness clinics.
‘This is our way out of the pandemic’: Kemp pushes vaccinations for rural Ga.