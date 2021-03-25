Officials: At least 5 people killed in Calhoun Co. tornado

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner confirms at least five people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner, three family members were killed in the same house, A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road,

Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.

Pictures sent in by a viewer show Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

Pictures of the damage from Wellington.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

