Advertisement

Officials: At least 5 people killed in Calhoun Co. tornado

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner confirms at least five people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner, three family members were killed in the same house, A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road,

Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.

Pictures sent in by a viewer show Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

Ohatchee storm damage
Ohatchee storm damage(Source: Kay Adams via WBRC)
Ohatchee storm damage
Ohatchee storm damage(Source: Kay Adams via WBRC)
Ohatchee storm damage
Ohatchee storm damage(Source: Kay Adams via WBRC)

Pictures of the damage from Wellington.

Damage in Wellington
Damage in Wellington(Source: Jeremy Redmon via WBRC)
Damage in Wellington
Damage in Wellington(Source: Jeremy Redmon via WBRC)

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/25/calhoun-co-sheriff-least-dead-following-tornado-ohatchee/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Six million federal student loan borrowers can’t benefit from the current payment pause.
These federal student loan borrowers aren’t getting relief
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
Dale County vaccine clinic info
Next National Guard vaccine clinic in Dale County today

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 25, 2021
Trees are everywhere and homes were damaged on Chandalar Lane Thursday afternoon. The good news...
‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after storm in Pelham
Decatur City Hall is one of several shelters in the city open to the public during the severe...
Families take shelter at Decatur City Hall; dogs & cats allowed on leashes or in carriers
Pelham storm damage
Homes destroyed in Pelham