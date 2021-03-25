‘As soon as it happened everyone started grabbing chainsaws’: Neighbors help neighbors after storm in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “The house was moving in and out.” That’s how a neighbor described the 30 seconds to a minute a probable tornado came through her Pelham neighborhood Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Trees are everywhere and homes were damaged on Chandalar Lane Thursday afternoon. The good news is, the people are okay.

Folks jumped in their closets and bathrooms when the storm came through. They walked out to find damage, but they were okay.

And the moment it was over the neighbors without damage jumped in with chainsaws to tackle the trees.

