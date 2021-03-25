Advertisement

All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5

All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting on April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.(AP)
By Pat Mueller and WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting on April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The governor’s announcement also says Floridians who are 40 and older can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 29.

Florida residents can pre-register for the vaccine at this link. When you’re registered, you’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in your area.

You can also pre-register over the phone. Find the phone number for your county here.

The governor’s announcement pointed out that many retail pharmacies across the state are administering the vaccine. This includes 150 CVS locations, 125 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn-Dixie locations, 730 Publix pharmacies and soon to be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies across the state.

More information on receiving the vaccine at retail pharmacies is available on their respective websites:

You can watch the governor’s full video announcement at this link or below.

