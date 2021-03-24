Warming trend over the next few days

SYNOPSIS – A few showers are possible through the morning hours today, this afternoon highs will make it into the upper 70s. Later this evening into overnight we will watch a warm front push up from the south this could give us the chance of seeing a few more showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Thursday looks to be another big severe weather day in the southeast, but here in the Wiregrass our chance of severe weather is low. Temperatures over the next few days will feel more like summer rising into the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.

TODAY – AM showers, partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers. Low near 62°. Winds S at 5-10 mph 40%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 68° High: 80° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 87°

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 80° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 71°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 80°

WED: Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 71°

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 foot.

