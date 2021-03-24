Advertisement

Warmer Days Are Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather is on the way as we track a significant outbreak of severe weather to our northwest Thursday, over parts of Mississippi and the northern half of Alabama. We may see a few showers Friday morning, with another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday, but neither system looks too impressive for us at this point.

TONIGHT – An early shower or thunderstorm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 61°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny. High near 82°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 68°.  Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Early showers, then partly sunny. Low: 68° High: 80° 40% early

SAT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 50%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 63° High: 84° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

