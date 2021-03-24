UAB dietician explains healthy ways to shed pandemic pounds, bad habits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study shows some people gained an average of nearly two pounds per month when the shelter-in-place orders were in effect.

We’re On Your Side with smart and healthy ways to shed those pounds.

Riley Thornton, a registered dietician with UAB Employee Wellness said now is the time to reflect on your eating and exercise habits this past year.

Instead of snacking right out of the chip bag, pour it into a bowl for portion control.

And she tells her clients to make “pretty plates,” which means fill it with more colorful and nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables.

And on top of what you’re eating, Thornton says you need to focus on moving too.

“My recommendation is always finding things that you enjoy,” said Thornton. “And that may not include going to a gym or being around other people, which right now may make most sense. So, if it’s putting on some music in your house and having a 10 minute dance party with your family, or even going on a walk around your block talking to a friend or relative.”

Thornton said if you find an activity you enjoy, you’re way more likely to stick to it.

Check out USDA’s MyPlate for ideas on how to make your plate healthier. And you can find free workouts online, like on the American Heart Association’s website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/24/uab-dietician-explains-healthy-ways-shed-pandemic-pounds-bad-habits/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.