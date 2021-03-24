Advertisement

UAB dietician explains healthy ways to shed pandemic pounds, bad habits

By Catherine Patterson, WBRC
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study shows some people gained an average of nearly two pounds per month when the shelter-in-place orders were in effect.

We’re On Your Side with smart and healthy ways to shed those pounds.

Riley Thornton, a registered dietician with UAB Employee Wellness said now is the time to reflect on your eating and exercise habits this past year.

Instead of snacking right out of the chip bag, pour it into a bowl for portion control.

And she tells her clients to make “pretty plates,” which means fill it with more colorful and nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables.

And on top of what you’re eating, Thornton says you need to focus on moving too.

“My recommendation is always finding things that you enjoy,” said Thornton. “And that may not include going to a gym or being around other people, which right now may make most sense. So, if it’s putting on some music in your house and having a 10 minute dance party with your family, or even going on a walk around your block talking to a friend or relative.”

Thornton said if you find an activity you enjoy, you’re way more likely to stick to it.

Check out USDA’s MyPlate for ideas on how to make your plate healthier. And you can find free workouts online, like on the American Heart Association’s website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/24/uab-dietician-explains-healthy-ways-shed-pandemic-pounds-bad-habits/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
NO Lines at Enterprise vaccine clinic
Walk right in and get a vaccine shot at Enterprise clinic

Latest News

Graduate research associate Jordan Moore reviews brain MRI images of mice in the nanomedicine...
Study: Retraining Cells May Reverse Brain Damage After Stroke
Vacant hospital room at Southeast Health Dothan, Alabama
UAB Doctors reflect on last year, fighting COVID-19
Montgomery
Alabama reviewing Medicaid expansion incentives
Aims to educate parents to prevent a stillbirth.
Campaign aims to educate expecting parents to help prevent stillbirths