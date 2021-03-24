Advertisement

Trooper clocks vehicle doing 119 mph, twice the posted limit

Trooper clocks vehicle doing 119 mph, twice the posted limit
Trooper clocks vehicle doing 119 mph, twice the posted limit(WSFA Staff)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to slow down and be cautious, especially after catching a speeder going well above the posted limit.

An Alabama state trooper clocked a driver blowing through a 55 mph zone doing twice that speed.

The vehicle hit a top speed of 119 mph before the trooper was able to bring the vehicle to zero along the roadside.

The traffic stop was made south of Brantley in Crenshaw County.

The driver’s reason for hitting such dangerous speeds was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/23/trooper-clocks-vehicle-doing-mph-twice-posted-limit/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
NO Lines at Enterprise vaccine clinic
Walk right in and get a vaccine shot at Enterprise clinic

Latest News

The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer Days Are Ahead
Dothan sorority chapter collecting items for the House of Ruth
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study
Open sign
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study