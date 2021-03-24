The City of Troy holding amnesty court day next week

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Troy will have an amnesty court day on March 31.

The amnesty court day will run from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on that day. During this time, residents with certain municipal court warrants may clear their cases without arrest.

Officials say amnesty will be offered to anyone who has received traffic, parking, litter, animal or noise citations, as well as those who failed to appear or pay fines, and for those who have contempt warrants issued on these charges. DUIs, reckless driving, and non-traffic cases do not apply.

If you have a charge that does not apply, you can go to court and be granted an immediate “signature” bond. Officials say you will be booked and released in 10 minutes with no jail time waiting on bail or bond.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the amnesty and “signature” bond may do so by appearing at the Troy Municipal Court at 300 Elm St. on March 31.

Anyone with an outstanding warrant on charges do not meet the criteria explained above is subject to immediate arrest. One such example is felony charges.

For more information on amnesty and “signature” bond day procedures, contact the Troy Municipal Court at 334-566-4248 or Court@TroyAl.gov.

The city lists these as advantages of participating:

Save the embarrassment of being handcuffed in public or in front of your family

You won’t be charged the $25 failure to appear fee

You won’t have to pay a $35 state-mandated bail fee since you won’t be arrested

You will not pay a $12 warrant fee, which is state-mandated on alias warrants

Come at your leisure that day without having to sit in court several hours

No embarrassment of being seen in a public courtroom

No embarrassment of your name being called in court from a docket

Your name will not be in the newspaper, as you will not be arrested on your charge

Dodge the gradual rise in court costs by participating in the amnesty court day

Pay your tickets so you can get your driver’s license back

Clear your warrants so you will not be afraid to call 911 in emergency situations

