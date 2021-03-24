Advertisement

Recent severe weather brings concerns to some Alabama farmers

By Courtney Chandler WSFA
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Spring showers are not a good thing for crops like strawberries, and it’s making it difficult for farmers who grow them in Wetumpka.

These showers are normally a good thing for other crops Wetumpka farmer Patty Lambrecht has, but this heavy rain ruins her strawberries.

“They begin to be like a sponge, and they just absorb more water and begin to rote on the vein before we can get them picked,” Lambrecht said.

Pushing back time and taking away money when people are buying more local produce.

“The plants were very healthy this year and able to sport a lot of fruit,” Lambrecht said.

“A lot of people looked for activities like your pick them farms and argil tourism,” said Rick Pate, commissioner of agricultural and industries.

But for Lambrecht, the only benefit the rain is doing for her is removing the pollen.

“The wind is good sometimes. It helps to dry them back out and dry the plants back out and the plastic,” Lambrecht said.

The rain that comes with it still does not help and she says the trend of reoccurring tornadoes in the state brings concerns.

