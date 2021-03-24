On the dotted line: Faison signs with Pikeville

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Senior Jaylen Faison is taking his talents up North to the University of Pikeville.

He will join the Bears Football team and continue to play at the cornerback position.

In his Junior year, Faison helped the Wolves reach the first round of the 6A State Playoffs and recorded 51 tackles.

After putting in the work, he is now ready for the college ranks.

“It feels wonderful you know,” Faison said. “All the adversity I had to go through. Everything I had to do to get where I’m going. You know it’s just a blessing.”

