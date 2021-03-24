‘No lines’ in Andalusia as national guard begins COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Guard began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in rural parts of the state Tuesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced finalized plans to set up the clinics Thursday. The national guard set up mobile clinics in Andalusia and Livingston on Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m., ADPH said those who had initially arrived at the Andalusia clinic had been vaccinated and there was not a line. Vaccinations continued until 5 p.m. The Alabama National Guard said 1,100 shots were available but 630 people came to the clinic in Andalusia Tuesday.

Clinics will be set up in Enterprise and Eutaw on Wednesday.

Those receiving vaccines include the new Phase 1c eligibility list that includes all people age 55 and older, people ages 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The aim of the clinics, according to the state, is to reach eligible Alabamians in rural communities.

“I felt like it was something I needed to do just to satisfy my family...I wouldn’t want anything to happen to them, so I decided I would go ahead and take it,” Andalusia resident and vaccine recipient Falisa Lacey said.

No appointments are needed to receive a vaccine at the national guard sites.

