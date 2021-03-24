Advertisement

Local gun stores see uptick in sales when gun control discussions start

By Therese Apel, WLBT
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We thought Obama was the best, but Biden, you’ve got him beat by a long shot,” said Van Allen, owner of Van’s Sporting Goods, but he was not talking about politics.

He’s talking about who’s the better gun salesman.

“Between the stimulus checks that were sent out to the American people by the Democrats and the talk of banning assault weapons and any gun control, the Democrats are the best gun people, gun salesmen that the sporting goods industry has ever seen,” Allen said.

After President Joe Biden’s comments calling for a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines as well as to close loopholes in the background check process, local gun dealers braced for the influx of buyers.

“It always increases sales anytime any of the government pushes the gun control issue, it picks up AR-15 sales, handgun sales, ammunition sales as well,” said Van’s General Manager Todd Sarotte. “Unfortunately, we’re a little slim on ammunition right now but it increases traffic to the store greatly.”

Sarotte says since Biden took office, sales have doubled over the same time period last year. Sales of AR-15s and suppressors are up, not down, since that time - just like general business.

“It’s been a great year to be in the firearm industry,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wlbt.com/2021/03/24/local-gun-stores-see-uptick-sales-when-gun-control-discussions-start/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
NO Lines at Enterprise vaccine clinic
Walk right in and get a vaccine shot at Enterprise clinic

Latest News

U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
World Cup champion soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on Capitol Hill on equal pay and...
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe testifies at House hearing on equal pay
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges
The White House is announcing billions in aid for states to help in their reopening efforts,...
Billions in federal funds to help schools reopen