Local gun stores see uptick in sales when gun control discussions start

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We thought Obama was the best, but Biden, you’ve got him beat by a long shot,” said Van Allen, owner of Van’s Sporting Goods, but he was not talking about politics.

He’s talking about who’s the better gun salesman.

“Between the stimulus checks that were sent out to the American people by the Democrats and the talk of banning assault weapons and any gun control, the Democrats are the best gun people, gun salesmen that the sporting goods industry has ever seen,” Allen said.

After President Joe Biden’s comments calling for a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines as well as to close loopholes in the background check process, local gun dealers braced for the influx of buyers.

“It always increases sales anytime any of the government pushes the gun control issue, it picks up AR-15 sales, handgun sales, ammunition sales as well,” said Van’s General Manager Todd Sarotte. “Unfortunately, we’re a little slim on ammunition right now but it increases traffic to the store greatly.”

Sarotte says since Biden took office, sales have doubled over the same time period last year. Sales of AR-15s and suppressors are up, not down, since that time - just like general business.

“It’s been a great year to be in the firearm industry,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wlbt.com/2021/03/24/local-gun-stores-see-uptick-sales-when-gun-control-discussions-start/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.