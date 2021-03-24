Advertisement

How Georgia troopers caught the Atlanta spa shooting suspect

By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released police report details how Georgia troopers caught the Atlanta spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long.

It didn’t take long for police to track and arrest Long. Long is accused of killing eight people in the three metro Atlanta spa shootings on March 16.

Hours after the shooting police identified Long as the suspect and put his photo on social media and started to track his cell phone location. Long’s family saw the images and contacted authorities to help identify him.

But when they actually tracked him down, a trooper named Travis Pollock spotted him on I-75. Pollock waited for backup and then did something called a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle. He used his patrol car to hit the left side of Long’s car. When the car stopped, blue lights were on and guns were drawn.

Long was arrested Tuesday night about 150 miles south of Atlanta, in a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

When they searched him, they say they found a loaded handgun.

