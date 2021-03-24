Advertisement

Houston County home heavily damaged in fire

Smoke and flames were visible when the first units arrived at the home.
Smoke and flames were visible when the first units arrived at the home.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County family is thankful everyone is safe after a fire heavily damaged their home.

Flames and smoke were visible when the first units arrived at the home on Rocky Creek Road in south Houston County (map link).

The single story structure appears to have received heavy damage.

