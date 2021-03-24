Houston County home heavily damaged in fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County family is thankful everyone is safe after a fire heavily damaged their home.

Flames and smoke were visible when the first units arrived at the home on Rocky Creek Road in south Houston County (map link).

The single story structure appears to have received heavy damage.

