Houston County is receiving $36 million

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County and its 12 municipalities will receive almost $36 million in stimulus funds. The first half should arrive by May.

“This money will have far less strings than the prior (stimulus) money we received last year,” Houston County Chairman Mark Culver told WTVY.

Besides COVID related expenses, Culver is wishful the money can also be spent on infrastructure projects. One he would like to see is an improved water distribution system in the southern part of the county.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he is also excited about the stimulus and hopes some of the city’s money will improve quality of life. He specifically mentions continued downtown enhancement and the arts.

Both Culver and Saliba stress it will be a few weeks before spending guidance is received from the federal government. Until then, they can only speculate about possible allowable uses of the stimulus funds.

The money that must be spent by 2024 is part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan that includes $350 billion for state and local governments.

Here is the breakdown on the $35.8 million allocated to Houston County and its municipalities:

Dothan $12,530,000

Ashford 400,000

Avon 90,000

Cowarts 390,000

Gordon 60,000

Cottonwood 230,000

Madrid 80,000

Rehobeth 310,000

Taylor 450,000

Kinsey 420,000

Webb 270,000

Columbia 140,000

Houston County 20,540,000

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

