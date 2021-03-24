Advertisement

Gov. Ivey encourages mask wearing after mandate expires April 9

Gov. Kay Ivey announces safer at home order extended to Nov. 8
Gov. Kay Ivey announces safer at home order extended to Nov. 8(Source: WTVM)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week urged people to wear masks in public after the statewide mask mandate expires next month.

Ivey on Monday said even though the mask mandate is expiring, masks remain one of the most important tools for fighting COVID-19.

On Monday, her office released designs for signs for businesses to use to request patrons to wear masks.

Alabama this week expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The expansion, which started Monday, will add more than 2 million people to the groups who can get a COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama, roughly doubling the number of people now eligible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/23/ivey-encourages-mask-wearing-after-mandate-expires-april/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
NO Lines at Enterprise vaccine clinic
Walk right in and get a vaccine shot at Enterprise clinic

Latest News

The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer Days Are Ahead
Dothan sorority chapter collecting items for the House of Ruth
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study
Open sign
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study