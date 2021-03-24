Advertisement

Geneva gears up for the fourth annual Stop & Shop

The event will be held on Friday, April 9th and Saturday, 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The city of Geneva is gearing up for the fourth annual Stop & Shop. Showcasing the local businesses and showing shoppers what they have to offer.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva is gearing up for the fourth annual Stop & Shop. It will be held on Friday, April 9th and Saturday, 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The city’s businesses will be on showcase for shoppers to shop small, see what they have to offer and get to know the owners.

Customers are to go to any of the participating stores, get a map and make their rounds to each shop and prove it by getting a stamp. At their last stop they can leave the fully stamped map and be entered into a giveaway. No purchase is necessary to get a stamp.

This event is known for bringing people in from all over to Geneva.

“We have people that come from neighboring cities and counties and we hear every single time, ‘Oh we didn’t know Geneva had this,’ ‘We didn’t know Geneva had so many restaurants,’ ‘We didn’t know Geneva had so many shops,’ and so we’re very excited about that,” Shelby Danley, Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce President, said.

Below is a list of the nine businesses that will be participating:

Nonna Jo’s Nook

Downtown Geneva Antiques

Bob & Carol’s Antiques

Willow House Boutique

Merle Norman Studio and Salon

Faithful Dixie Creations

New 2 You

High Falutin Boutique

The Gin

