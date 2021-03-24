Advertisement

Enterprise City Schools superintendent announces retirement

By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise City Schools superintendent, Greg Faught, has announced he is retiring effective June 30th.

Faught was named interim superintendent in November 2016 before officially becoming superintendent in March 2017.

He has spent 20-years in the Enterprise City School System serving as assistant superintendent, secondary education curriculum supervisor and principal of the old Enterprise Junior High School.

In a statement released to news 4, Faught said:

“Over the last 4 and a half years, we have been able to accomplish great things for our children within this school system. I feel that I have done my job and now it is the right time to step aside and focus on my family and pursue other interests. Being here in Enterprise over the last 20 years, has been a blessing and I am forever grateful to those I have had the opportunity to work with. I have full confidence in our board and others to continue building this school system into all it can and should be.”

