Dothan sorority chapter collecting items for the House of Ruth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Members of the Dothan alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated are celebrating sisterhood month and need the community’s help.

The chapter is collecting feminine hygiene products to donate to the women and children at the house of ruth.

Contactless drop-offs can be made daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kiddie Care Learning Center located at 218 Graceland Drive in Dothan.

On Saturday, those in Enterprise can drop off donations at 102 Geneva Highway and those in Ozark at 1548 North US Highway 231 Suite A4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you cannot make it out to those locations, monetary donations can be sent to the House of Ruth.

You can also purchase items from the House of Ruth’s Amazon wishlist.

Donations will be accepted through Saturday.

