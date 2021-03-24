Advertisement

Dothan sorority chapter collecting items for the House of Ruth

(KOTA)
By Ashley Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Members of the Dothan alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated are celebrating sisterhood month and need the community’s help.

The chapter is collecting feminine hygiene products to donate to the women and children at the house of ruth.

Contactless drop-offs can be made daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kiddie Care Learning Center located at 218 Graceland Drive in Dothan.

On Saturday, those in Enterprise can drop off donations at 102 Geneva Highway and those in Ozark at 1548 North US Highway 231 Suite A4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you cannot make it out to those locations, monetary donations can be sent to the House of Ruth.

You can also purchase items from the House of Ruth’s Amazon wishlist.

Donations will be accepted through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
NO Lines at Enterprise vaccine clinic
Walk right in and get a vaccine shot at Enterprise clinic

Latest News

The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
WRGX First News at 4
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer Days Are Ahead
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study