Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A school bus transporting students home was involved in a two-vehicle accident this afternoon.

The accident involving a van and a Dothan City Schools bus happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.

The side of the bus was damaged, and the glass of the door was shattered.

The bus driver and all the students who were on board walked away with no injuries.

The condition of the driver of the van is unknown at this time.

