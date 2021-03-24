Advertisement

Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident

The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.(WTVY)
By Ashley Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A school bus transporting students home was involved in a two-vehicle accident this afternoon.

The accident involving a van and a Dothan City Schools bus happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.

The side of the bus was damaged, and the glass of the door was shattered.

The bus driver and all the students who were on board walked away with no injuries.

The condition of the driver of the van is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
NO Lines at Enterprise vaccine clinic
Walk right in and get a vaccine shot at Enterprise clinic

Latest News

WRGX First News at 4
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer Days Are Ahead
Dothan sorority chapter collecting items for the House of Ruth
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study
Alabama bouncing back economically amid pandemic, according to CNN study