Documentation not required at vaccine appointments in Alabama

By Cassie Fambro WBRC
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There has been some confusion but state health officials say proof of eligibility is not required at state health providers.

Alabama, now in Phase 1C, has millions of citizens eligible looking to get vaccinated at hundreds of various providers.

Many viewers have asked us if they need proof of their medical conditions.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health does not require documentation of a medical condition,” said Dr. Landers at ADPH.

When you sign up at various providers, you may have to select which category you fall into.

“We want people to work with the vaccine entities,” said Dr. Landers.

Once that’s filled out, you don’t need a worker’s ID badge, a medical permission slip or other proof at state vaccination sites.

In layman’s terms, it’s an honor system.

“We expect people to be forthright and honest with us about their eligibility but we do not require any documentation,” said Dr. Landers.

If a provider insists on a patient proving documentation, you can notify ADPH and they will speak to the provider.

Jefferson County’s health department is also not requiring documentation of eligibility.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/24/documentation-not-required-vaccine-appointments-alabama/

