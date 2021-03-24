Advertisement

Data shows pregnancy vaccinations provide antibodies to newborns

By Jennifer Morejon WALB
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Recent studies show pregnant women who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine are not only protecting themselves but are passing the immunity to their baby.

For those expecting and aren’t sure whether to get vaccinated, a South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) doctor says it’s safer for both mom and baby.

Getting COVID-19 could bring a bad outcome for both.

“So, there’s been some concerns about pregnant women or lactating women, what would happen if they have the vaccine while they were pregnant or breastfeeding. And there was a recent study that came out just here within the past week or so that they had about 131 total participants, 84 of those were pregnant and another 31 or so were lactating. Of those, what they know is that those who received the vaccine did pass the antibodies from the coronavirus through the breastmilk to the babies or through the umbilical cords to the babies,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer.

Dawson said the studies showed no evidence of any harmful effects to the child.

He says there are more dangers for those expecting if they don’t get the vaccine and contract COVID-19.

“The coronavirus itself is very dangerous to pregnant women because if they become severely ill, if they develop and COVID, pneumonia, (or) if they have a low blood pressure, they can have a complication during their pregnancy and we’ve even seen that here in our organizations where a young lady had developed COVID-19 and she ended up having a miscarriage related to that,” said Dawson.

Dawson said it can affect the uterus as well, with a lack of oxygen flow to the baby.

This month, the first case in the U.S of a newborn with detectable antibodies found in cord blood was reported after the mother received the first dose of the Moderna three weeks prior to delivery.

Those that are pregnant who have concerns, Dawson suggests discuss it with your health care provider.

The hospital will be checking expecting mothers on vaccine status moving forward and run screening tests for babies too.

Currently, no case reported of a baby born with immunity at SGMC.

“But I think the immediate threat is here and we do have to be mindful of that, and being vaccinated, now it’s only going to benefit us at least in the short run and perhaps even in the long run as well,” said Dawson.

To learn more about the COVID vaccine studies on pregnant women, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.walb.com/2021/03/23/data-shows-pregnancy-vaccinations-provide-antibodies-newborns/

