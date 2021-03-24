Blakely’s annual Peanut Proud Parade set for Saturday

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - If you love peanuts, there’s an event for you this weekend.

The City of Blakely will host its annual Peanut Proud Parade.

The parade will take place Saturday at 10 a.m.

Want to be a part of the parade, click here.

